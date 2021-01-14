Truck driver arrested overnight for threatening to “blow up” Nashville gas station

Health

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A semi-truck driver was arrested overnight after calling Metro Police dispatch threatening to “blow the place up” while at a gas station in Nashville.

Court records say 52-year-old James Williams was at the TigerMarket at 2200 Brick Church Pike around 10:40 p.m. and told officers when they arrived, “You guys took forever to get here, just like they took forever to get downtown so I’m going to blow this place up.”

Nashville Fire Department, Metro Police, MNPD’s Hazardous Device Unit, and a K-9 officer all responded to the scene.

Court papers say Williams also told police he was driving the tractor-trailer truck parked on Hampton Street.

The vehicle was cleared of any explosives and he was taken into custody.

