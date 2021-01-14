Santa Ynez High School returns to distance learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

Health

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- Santa Ynez Valley Union High School will be returning to distance learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The distance learning will go into effect on Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents in the area, the Superintendent Scott Cory says that the distance learning will go until the week of February 2.

The action was required after a student who showed symptoms of COVID-19 tested positive for the virus.

Cory says the student was on campus without symptoms for two days.

Students and staff members that were exposed were notified about possible contact.

The school will be closed for two weeks.