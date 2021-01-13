Restaurant’s liquor license suspended for offering indoor dining

Health

Flint, MI (WNEM) — A Flint restaurant has had its liquor license suspended for offering indoor service.

An emergency suspension of the liquor license of Down the Tracks on Court Street in Flint was issued.

The Liquor Control Commission said an investigator went to the restaurant on Jan. 7 about 3:15 p.m.

The investigator reported about 12 people were in the restaurant, all without masks and ordering food and drinks.

The suspension was issued Monday, Jan. 9 and another hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15 to see if the suspension will continue.

Jan. 15 is also the day the current indoor dining ban is set to expire.

