Wife turns Alex Smith’s leg brace into model of Super Bowl trophy

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV/KSMO) — In a year filled with sadness, the comeback of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was one of the positive remarkable stories.

Smith returned to the game after nearly having his leg amputated following a gruesome injury in November 2018.

Seventeen surgeries later, he’s led his Washington Football Team to a possible division title.

On Sunday, his wife Elizabeth posted an Instagram photo showing that his leg brace was transformed into a model of the Lombardi Trophy.

“No matter the outcome, Alex has already won,” she said. “He has beat the largest challenge life has thrown our way. I am incredibly proud and will be cheering loud. Let’s go Washington!”

