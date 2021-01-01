MA officer helps deliver New Year’s Day baby

Health

AGAWAM, Massachusetts (WSHM ) — One Agawam police officer had a big, or perhaps little, New Year’s Day surprise.

Agawam Police said that around 2:45 a.m. Friday, Officer Zack Hall responded to a call for a woman actively in labor.

Hall quickly responded and helped mom safely deliver this healthy baby girl.

Western Mass News would like to thank Hall for his actions and offer congratulations to mom, dad, and baby Sophia.

