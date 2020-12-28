Baltimore County officer injured in collision; woman charged

Health

ROSEDALE, Maryland (WBAL) — A woman driving a stolen vehicle struck a Baltimore County police car, injuring the officer early Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, officers from the White Marsh precinct responded to the 8400 block of Pulaski Highway after a patrol officer was struck by a stolen 2007 Lincoln Town Car.

The investigation revealed that the officer was stationary inside of his marked patrol car working DUI enforcement when Jumana Abdel-Hamid Alhamarneh, 33, lost control of the Lincoln and struck the patrol car on the driver’s side. The officer was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Alhamarneh was apprehended and also taken to a hospital.

Police said investigators have learned that Alhamarneh was briefly staying with someone in Pennsylvania before stealing their Lincoln Friday night.

A warrant was issued by the Pennsylvania State Police for the vehicle theft. Alhamarneh is additionally charged in Baltimore County with fugitive from justice – Pennsylvania, and she is being held without bail pending a bail review hearing.

