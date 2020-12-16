Marian Regional Medical Center: Healthcare staff going the extra mile during the holiday season
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the coronavirus pandemic continues through the holiday season, healthcare staff are spending every day caring for patients in critical care.
While many are on break for the holidays, healthcare staff are working around the clock to stay safe while also treating patients during the pandemic.
The hospital's Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit directors shares what it takes to get through the pandemic and the holiday season at the same time on NewsChannel 12.
