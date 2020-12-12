Free flu shots available at Cottage Urgent Care Centers across Central Coast

Health

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Cottage Health is offering free flu shots at its urgent care centers across the Central Coast this flu season.

Walk-ins are welcome but online advance registration is recommended. To register online, click here.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place at all urgent care locations and all attendees must wear a mask to receive a vaccine.

The vaccines will be administered to those age 6 months and over. The high dose vaccine will not be available.

Cottage Urgent Cares located from Camarillo up to San Luis Obispo are open 365 days a day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on locations, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.