The public waits to see if the limited order will ground their December plans

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is still to be seen if the new and limited stay at home order from Sacramento will kick in this weekend, but it is expected by many members of the public.

The warning was issued today by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The statistics on COVID-19 are shooting up fast and hospitals are running out of space in their Intensive Care Units (ICU).

That will be the determining factor on a strict set of new rules to curtail the public from gathering or taking part in certain activities.

They will still be able to do essential trips and exercise but many other activities will be reduce or canceled.

Some Santa Barbara residents said while it may be uncomfortable for people to have tighter rules on shopping in stores and other outings for the holiday season, an all out effort will save lives and get everyone closer to a more normal life again.

It's anticipated the first round of the vaccine will be shipped soon for first responders and those most at risk.