COVID-19: Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center urge community to follow health orders through holiday season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As Thanksgiving fast approaches, doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center are urging the community to follow health orders through the holiday season as the pandemic continues.

They do not recommend large gatherings, especially with those who are not part of your household.

If you are planning a Thanksgiving meal with several people, doctors say it is safer to set up outdoors where there is more ventilation.

