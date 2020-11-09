Dignity Health offers no cost flu shots

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Flu season has arrived and if you still need your flu shot, Dignity Health has your covered.

All Dignity Health Urgent Care locations are offering no cost, drive-thru flu shots.

Adults 18 to 64 years old can show up to get their flu shot at no cost. No appointment is needed, but supplies are limited.

Masks will be provided for anyone who participates and doesn't have one already.

The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine every year.