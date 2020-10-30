Skip to Content
Easy Lift ready for mobility assistance on Election Day

Easy Lift is providing free rides for voters who are mobility challenged and need to get their ballot to a polling place, the election office, or a mail box. (Photo: Easy Lift)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Easy Lift is ready to roll if voters are unable to get their ballot to a polling place.

The transportation service is offering free transportation for voters who need to get to a polling place to vote or to drop off their ballots.

This service is provided during elections to ensure equal access to individuals with disabilities and especially seniors, in a safe, sanitized vehicle.

Easy Lift encourages the public to make a reservation at 681-1181. 

The service extends from Winchester Canyon to Carpinteria.

The county of Santa Barbara is also providing voter assistance through the Registrar of Voters at : Santa Barbara County Elections

