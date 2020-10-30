Easy Lift ready for mobility assistance on Election Day

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Easy Lift is ready to roll if voters are unable to get their ballot to a polling place.

The transportation service is offering free transportation for voters who need to get to a polling place to vote or to drop off their ballots.

This service is provided during elections to ensure equal access to individuals with disabilities and especially seniors, in a safe, sanitized vehicle.

Easy Lift encourages the public to make a reservation at 681-1181.

The service extends from Winchester Canyon to Carpinteria.

The county of Santa Barbara is also providing voter assistance through the Registrar of Voters at : Santa Barbara County Elections

\