More than 1,200 people got their flu shots at drive-thru clinics in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 people received a free flu shot at one of the drive-through clinics that opened in San Luis Obispo County this week.

The drive-through clinics, located in Arroyo Grande and Atascadero, served as a mass vaccination drill, which helped public health workers practice for providing COVID-19 vaccinations when a vaccine is available.

“We had a great turnout at our drive-through clinics yesterday. Thank you to those community members who took the time to attend,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Getting your flu shot is now more important than ever. If you were not able to get one at a clinic yesterday, please take the time to get your flu shot sooner rather than later.”

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated for the flu in order to help reduce the chances of a "twin-demic," where both seasonal flu and COVID-19 rates increase at the same time.

In California, flu activity usually begins to increase in late November or December, so now is the best time to get vaccinated as it takes a couple of weeks for the body to build up immunity against the flu after receiving the shot.

Those who did not participate in the drive-through clinics can still get a flu vaccine from their regular health care provider, many local pharmacies or County Public Health Department clinics by appointment. The flu shot is covered by most insurance, including Medi-Cal.

“Because the flu can look very similar to COVID-19, if you have flu symptoms, you will likely have to get tested for both flu and COVID-19,” Dr. Borenstein said. “Save yourself the trouble and get your flu shot this fall.”

For a list of SLO County Public Health clinics, click here.

For more information about the flu and flu vaccine, visit www.cdc.gov/flu.