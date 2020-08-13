‘Just keep swimming’ spirit helps Day of Hope ambassador beat cancer

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- An unwavering positive attitude, along with an popular mantra she borrowed from a popular Disney/Pixar film helped drive this year's Day of Hope Ambassador during her battle with breast cancer last year.

"My little saying I said through this whole situation, 'just keep swimming'," said Taryn Timothy. "I know that it sounds silly, but I'm going to take one from Ellen (DeGeneres) and "Finding Nemo", 'just keep swimming', because there's no other way, you're not going to let yourself drown. You're not going to let yourself quit."

The 35-year-old Orcutt native and breast cancer survivor has been selected to represent Mission Hope Cancer Center as the official ambassador for the upcoming Day of Hope fundraiser.

The annual event raises money each year to benefit patients and help fund the myriad of support services provided at Mission Hope.

This year's Day of Hope was originally scheduled for April 8, but was postponed to August 26 due to COVID-19.

Timothy came to Mission Hope after she was diagnosed with Stage 3 ductal carcinoma in March 2019.

"It's definitely shocking," said Timothy. "You don't really expect this to happen to you. You hear these stories, of everybody, I know somebody who knows somebody who has breast cancer, and you feel bad, but when it happens to you, you say, now I'm going to be that person that someone else says they know."

Her initial reaction was actually relief. Timothy said she felt fortunate that she was the one in her family with the cancer diagnosis, and not any of her three sisters, who are all mothers.

"I figured if anybody could do it, or who had to have the diagnosis, I was just fortunate enough that it was me, and none of my other family members had to go through the fight that I did," said Timothy. "I knew that once it was handed to me, it wasn't a matter of can you do this. It was, let's get it done. Let's figure it out. Let's get plan going and from there, it was finish it and win."

Soon after her diagnosis, treatment began at Mission Hope.

"It's a really scary time going through something that is completely unknown," said Timothy. "I underwent six rounds of two different types of chemo. I did about 35-plus radiation days, and I underwent a double mastectomy and reconstruction."

Fortunately for the St. Joseph graduate, she had plenty of support along the way, from her family, friends, and workplace, as well as the Mission Hope staff.

"Mission Hope has come to be pretty much my second family," said Timothy. "Everybody from the administration staff, to the nurses, to the doctors, to the labs, everyone I would consider to be family."

Open since 2012, Mission Hope annually treats hundreds of patients from around the Central Coast, and is noted for its advanced and comprehensive cancer care, that comes with an unparalleled personal and compassionate approach.

"They really make you feel, when you go through those doors, that they are on your journey with you, and that's what really makes it so special at Mission Hope," said Timothy. "You're not just another patient sitting in a chair or in a doctors office. They're invested in your journey just as much as you are, and they're invested in your treatment plan just as much as you are. They really go with you through every step of your plan there."

Along with the care she received at Mission Hope, Timothy was likely aided by her never-give-up attitude and upbeat personality. It's something she said she brought each time she visited the cancer center for treatment.

"I wasn't ready to be one of those, oh no, why me type of people," said Timothy. "Going in on chemo days, I would go in with a smile on my face. I'd be the one in the corner, cracking jokes, laughing, and trying to make everyone around me smile."

She adds that being diagnosed with cancer isn't something she was ashamed of, nor should anyone else be.

"It doesn't have to be one of those situations to where you put the scarlet letter of cancer," said Timothy. "It doesn't have to be like that. You should be able to wear it like a badge of honor. That's how I have always thought about it. They chose me and I'm going to do it, and I'm going to do it with a smile on my face, and dancing, and being silly, and you just keep going."

After several months of grueling treatment, Timothy received great news on Sept. 10, 2019.

"Having my doctor saying that the chemo I endured had 100 percent swiped away any form of cancer in my body, it was proof that it was worth it," Timothy said. "It's not fun, but it's worth it!"

Now, neary a year later, she's healthy and happy, and living life to its fullest.

She recently returned from a trip to Mexico, where she was finally able to celebrate her remission. The trip was initially set for the spring, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

"It was just amazing to be able to get there," said Timothy. "People asked, what are you celebrating, and I'm like, I'm celebrating being cancer free. I am here enjoying life and being so grateful that I can say that I am cancer free."

Now that she is cancer free, she's also turning her attention to becoming an advocate for others that are in the same position she once was in.

"I really want to empower women to be proud of a diagnosis, and not shunned or feel bad or to feel sorry for themselves, and to really feel that they can be a fighter through this and keep their identity through this," said Timothy. "I would love to put together a women's group. I don't want it to be breast cancer support group. I don't want us to sit around in a circle and feel bad for ourselves. I want it to be a breast cancer happy hour. I want to sit around and drink fancy sparkling water and talk about our journey and support each other."

In the immediate future, she's spreading attention on the Day of Hope, which will look much different than in year's past.

Due to COVID-19, the popular fundraiser will not feature teams of volunteers selling special edition Santa Maria Times newspapers on street corners.

Instead, there will be a car parade that starts at the Santa Maria Fairpark at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Mission Hope.

"It's sad and it's unfortunate, but at the same time, we're definitely going to bring in something super different, which I'm very excited about," said Timothy. "We're experiencing this unfortunate pandemic and that doesn't mean that cancer is going to stop. Cancer is still there, and it's still happening to so many people here on the Central Coast."

As in year's past, she's hoping the community, both individuals and families, will continue to financially support the event.

She's also hoping the business community remains committed to fundraiser as well, and is inspired by her workplace.

Timothy has worked for Rugged Radios in Arroyo Grande the past four years.

During her battle, owner Greg Cottrell decided to create a pink radio campaign in an effort to assist Timothy, along with others.

"We came to the conclusion that we were going to donate half the proceeds back to Mission Hope," said Timothy. "These are the people and the family that have done everything to make sure that I'm safe and that I'm here. I wanted to give back a little bit."

The campaign, which was similar to a previous edition the company had held for another local cancer patient, was a smashing success.

"We ended up selling 50 radios within 15-20 minutes, and then Greg surprised everybody and bring in 50 more radios, and all 50 of those radio proceeds were going to go back to Mission Hope," said Timothy. "We ended up raising $31,000. It was amazing. He really helped me with my medical expenses as well."

Cottrell said Rugged Radios remains firmly committed to supporting Day of Hope and Mission Hope Cancer during this time of need.

"Every little bit helps. We know times are tough right now," said Timothy. "A lot of people are unfortunately not working, but everybody has been impacted by cancer in some form or another. It affects everybody, so anything that you can do to help is appreciated."

With the Day of Hope less than two weeks away, Timothy looks back and can't believe how much her life has changed, and what her journey has taught her.

"The last year and a half of my life has been a blur," said Timothy. "Time flies. Just be grateful that you're here, and 'just keep swimming.'"

The 7th Annual Day of Hope is scheduled for Aug. 26 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the event, or how to donate, click here.