Allan Hancock College celebrates 2020 graduates with drive-through commencement

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College celebrated 2020 graduates at the Santa Maria Campus with a drive-through commencement ceremony on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, graduating students and their families entered the campus in their vehicles as staff members and volunteers cheered them on.

Each graduate walked across a stage where they received their diploma.

Then the graduates had an opportunity to take a photo before returning to their cars and leaving the campus.

"I'm jazzed. This is something I've been waiting to do for a really long time and it means a whole heck of a lot to me to walk that stage and to have a degree," said graduating student Vanessa Gray.

More than 300 graduates participated in the commencement ceremony.

