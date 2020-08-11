Mask Etiquette: Doctors weigh in on how to wear and remove masks safely

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the community continues to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, there are different ways to putting a mask on and taking it off.

“What we’re wearing masks for is to protect others from our own respiratory droplets. So it’s the inside surface of the mask that you really have to be aware of,” said Dr. Scott Robertson with the Marian Regional Medical Center.

Doctors want everyone to understand that sharing a mask with someone else, even if it’s someone you know is not a good idea.

“It’s very easy to do especially if you have kids. But it’s important to try to keep the same mask on the same person in the family over a certain period of time. Because it really defeats some of the purpose of the mask by sharing it with others," said Robertson.

