SB County reports 69th death related to COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reports the 69th* death related to COVID-19 on Thursday evening.

The Santa Barbara resident was over 70 years of age, lived in a congregate living facility and had underlying medical conditions. The person had tested positive for COVID-19.

County Public Health says deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition. They say the process can take several days and up to 2 months to finalize if pending Coroner verification.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to this community member’s family and friends. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the most vulnerable residents in our community. I urge everyone to continue wearing face coverings and stay at least 6 feet away from others you do not live with,” said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director.

There are now 6,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 69 deaths.

Santa Barbara County is not including one death from the Lompoc prison that the Federal Bureau of Prisons considers to be coronavirus-related. In the interest of transparency, this death is included in our totals

5,567 of those cases are members of the community and 1,019 are inmates at the Lompoc prison.

