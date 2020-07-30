Precautions for kids & parents when returning to classroom

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - While many school districts have made the decision to start the school year remotely, when kids to head back to school there will still be many precautions that need to be taken.

Dr. Ernst von Schwarz is a researcher and cardiologist who has come up with the D-H-M-E plan: Distance, Hygiene, Masks and Eye ware.

5 ways parents should prepare children for returning to school: