Precautions for kids & parents when returning to classroom
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - While many school districts have made the decision to start the school year remotely, when kids to head back to school there will still be many precautions that need to be taken.
Dr. Ernst von Schwarz is a researcher and cardiologist who has come up with the D-H-M-E plan: Distance, Hygiene, Masks and Eye ware.
5 ways parents should prepare children for returning to school:
- Discuss with your children repeatedly regarding the risk not only to themselves about contracting Covid-19 but also the possibility of transmitting the disease to other family members such as elder grandparents and other high-risk individuals.
- School children should wear masks at all times whenever possible. Exceptions for children under 5 years old must be considered but arrangements should be made as best as possible.
- Consider adding hand sanitizer or other forms of disinfectant in your child's lunchbox or coat pocket.
- Children should be reminded to practice social distancing and avoid physical contact on the playground or in classrooms as best as possible.
- Upon arriving home from school, children should be conditioned to take a shower, change clothes, and wash their hands before interacting with other family members.
