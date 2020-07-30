Christmas in July arrives at special homes for disabled adults

Health

GOLETA, Calif. - It was Christmas in July at the Casa Naomi homes for seniors with disabilities in Goleta today.

19 residents at four locations were surprised with gifts in special holiday wrapping.

This was part of a hospice of Santa Barbara outreach program for those who have not been able to get out for their normal recreation or to see family members since March.

Community Engagement Manager Jeanne West said they "are isolated right now like the rest of us." She says, however, those in the homes can not see their family members except through Zoom or Facebook technology.

The gifts will help with connecting them to loved ones and with recreation.

"So we have outdoor games, Ipads and indoor games just to brighten their lives and to keep them active and engaged," said West.

Volunteer and local magician Mark Collier had a Santa hat on a stuffed bag with gifts.

"You know there's social distancing so there is a window between us. I showed up with this bag of stuff and started unloading presents and they were clapping and jumping up and down and it made their day," said Collier.

Along with the gifts, each person received a hot McDonal's lunch and a milkshake.

“We so appreciate Jeanne and HSB for donating these items to Casa Naomi,” said Rhonna Buyoco, owner and administrator of all four buildings.

All of the deliveries came in about noon.

If you would like to donate to this program or others that are offered contact: Hospice of Santa Barbara.

(More information and video will be posted here later today.)