Downtown Friday switches to virtual live concerts in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Starting August 7 Downtown Friday will present a virtual live band concert for the community.

This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the annual event to delay its opening date several times this summer.

The virtual concert will feature traditional local bands in English and Spanish.

Downtown Friday is teaming up with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department to make this community event possible.

There will also be six food trucks scattered across Downtown Santa Maria for people to enjoy take-out orders.

The virtual music concert will be posted Live on 8 facebook pages as well as several radio stations.

This year's Downtown Friday events will run from August 7 to November 27, 2020.