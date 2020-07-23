A 26-day-old baby tests positive for Covid-19 following autopsy in Pennsylvania

Health

A 26-day-old baby in Pennsylvania tested positive for Covid-19 following an autopsy, Berks County Acting Coroner Jonn Hollenbach told CNN Thursday.

Hollenbach said the baby girl did not necessarily die from Covid-19 and the cause of death remains under investigation. There was no suspicion of foul play and a toxicology screening has been ordered, he said.

The baby was found unresponsive Sunday morning and was taken to Reading Hospital, Hollenbach said. She died soon after being admitted.

The coroner’s office and Berks County detectives are leading the investigation, Hollenbach said.

The baby’s aunt, who is not from Berks County, had tested positive for Covid-19 at some point but “had been back to work for two weeks now, Hollenbach said.

Hollenbach did not know whether that meant the aunt came in contact with the baby while she tested positive, but he clarified that her positive result is what prompted the infant to be tested postmortem.

The parents had not been tested for Covid-19 before the infant’s death, Hollenbach said.

Berks County has had 4,889 Covid-19 cases and 362 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center. The county is in southeastern Pennsylvania north of Philadelphia and has a population of 411,442, according to the Census Bureau.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, only two infants have had autopsies in Berks County, one of which was a homicide, Hollenbach said.