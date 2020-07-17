More than 600 buyers flock to Santa Maria flea market amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The weekly Early Bird Flea Market has continued to remain open to the public despite the COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Maria.

The event has 65 to 70 vendors selling used items every Friday and Sunday at the Fairpark.

The event has drawn hundreds of buyers per day making the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department concerned about the health and safety of those involved.

Organizers say they expect even more people to attend this week's flea market since the state-wide order to close indoor malls and other places earlier this week.

They're also attributing the increased number of buyers to several local swap meats that were cancelled in Santa Maria.

