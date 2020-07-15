School superintendents to discuss re-opening options

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The four Santa Maria Valley school superintendents will be gathering for a Zoom meeting to discuss fall plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antonio Garcia with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Emilio Handall with the Guadalupe Union School District, Holly Edds with the Orcutt Union School District and Luke Ontiveros with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District will join the meeting along with local media reporters and representatives on Wednesday.

They will share possible models the districts are considering for

beginning the 2020-2021 school year with students and staff.

Find out what those plans could entail for the new school year at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.