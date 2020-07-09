Changing guidelines create confusion for SB bars looking to stay open

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Confusion over state and local health guidelines have left some Santa Barbara bar owners rattled, as they attempt to modify operations in order to stay open.

Following a modified health order this week, bars may reopen in Santa Barbara County provided that seating is outdoors and transactions including alcohol also include a "meal." The new order comes after confusion and frustration heading into Fourth of July weekend.

Last Thursday, following guidance from the state and amid rising coronavirus numbers locally, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg ordered all bars, breweries, pubs and brewpubs to close. Outdoor tasting rooms were allowed to stay open.

A bar owner tells NewsChannel 3 that brewpubs with outdoor seating were then exempt on Friday. The owner says that local bar owners felt unfairly excluded, as other restaurants and establishments were allowed to operate and serve alcohol, some without proper adherence to distancing requirements.

The owner also says that most bar owners in town are responsible and follow proper distancing guidelines, and that the public perception that blames bars as inherently problematic businesses is an overreaction.

Santa Barbara County Public Health agrees that the past week has been confusing for bar owners, citing changing guidelines from the state with no advanced notice.

Even with this week's health order providing an avenue for bars to operate, the challenges to do so continue.

An email from Alcohol Beverage Control obtained by NewsChannel 3 explains the "meal" requirement bars must now follow. It lists items not considered to be a "meal," such as pre-packaged sandwiches and salads, snacks such as pretzels or chips, as well as other items often considered to be typical 'bar food' like chicken wings, fried calamari, french fries or small salads.

The requirement for more substantial food offerings eliminates the viability of some catering company partnerships and makes the process of trying to reopen too difficult for some bar owners.

Bob Stout, owner of the Wildcat Lounge and Bobcat Room, says his businesses are staying closed for now and taking the new guidelines "week-by-week." He says he was planning on reopening them this week with food service, but he is now re-assessing that plan given the uncertainty of another potential order to close in the future, with coronavirus cases currently spiking.

Stout says he wants to take the time to reopen "right" and "be responsible."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.