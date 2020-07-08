Central Coast has high demand for COVID-19 tests, but low positive test results

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- There’s a high demand for COVID-19 tests along the Central Coast. But there’s a low positive test rate.

Santa Barbara County Public Health official, Nick Clay, sees, "People want to get tested. You know there is a concern in our community about COVID-19."

That concern has resulted in more than 153,121 COVID-19 tests in San Luis Obispo (25,534) , Santa Barbara (51,187) and Ventura (76,400) Counties with roughly 5.5% coming back positive, as of Wednesday. The high demand, but low positivity rate is causing problems at testing locations.

Dr. Marjorie Newman is Sansum Clinic's Medical Director. She said, "What we are seeing is an increase in people who are asymptotic, the what we call the worried well, the people who are concerned they might have COVID and want to be tested. And unfortunately we're just not equipped to handle that volume right now."

"The challenge is," added Clay, "if you were exposed and you wanted to get tested or you were instructed to get tested and you want that test, you can't get that test within a two week time frame. Which is really unfortunate for those who are at the highest risk."

This week public health officials are asked people to go over a checklist before getting tested, To make sure tests are being used more efficiently. Dr. Newman recommends checking for symptoms like a temperature over 100.4 degrees, shortness of breath, chest pains or blueish lips.

"If you're having symptoms, if you have exposure history we're here to evaluate you and take care of you," said Dr. Newman. "And help you find out if that is indeed what you have."

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials said it's also important to note whether you've been in a high risk environment or have come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

“Really following the stay safe at home guidance, social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands," said Clay. "That is always going to be our first line of defense, especially on the testing realm. Because if we follow those clear guidances, then we reduce our risk as a community and reduce the need and priority of getting tested.”

As of Wednesday the next available COVID-19 test at a state funded location is in two weeks in San Luis Obispo County and three weeks in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.