Dignity Health partners with Vitalant to host blood drives

Health

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals have again partnered with Vitalant to encourage community members to donate blood.

They say the process takes 45 minutes but can save up to three lives.

The drive is scheduled for each hospital on the following dates:

Marian Regional Medical Center – Tuesday July 7, 2020, 2 - 6p.m at the conference center located at 1400 East Church Street, Santa Maria at the corner of Palisades and Church Street

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital – Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 9 a.m. - 2p.m. in the Annex Conference Room, 345 South Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande

French Hospital Medical Center – Thursday, July 9, 2020, 9am - 2pm at the 3rd floor Copeland Health Education Pavilion at 1911 South Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo.

Dignity Health said there is currently a critical shortage of blood, and all community members are asked to take the short amount of time to donate. Community members wishing to donate are urged to sign up at www.blood4life.org. Do not donate if you are feeling ill.

Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important. The current O-negative blood supply sits at an approximate two-day supply, which is half of the ideal quantity needed to support patient needs. Additionally, platelet donations, which have a shelf-life of only five days, are always in high demand. However, donors of all types are needed.