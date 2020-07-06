Excessive waterfront trash impacts should ease with new cans in Santa Barbara

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - With the intense use of the waterfront since the COVID-19 outbreak, the City of Santa Barbara has responded with more trash cans to deal with the overflow amounts of left over garbage being reported.



Many people off work and looking for exercise have gone to the waterfront to get out, and travelers from out of the area, coming to the local coastline have created an large increase in trash.

Heal the Ocean Executive Director Hilary Hauser told NewsChannel 3 in April, "We have taken a big step backwards" based on the trash she has seen along with animal and human waste.

Since then Heal the Ocean and others have contacted the Santa Barbara Environmental Services officials to get more cans out at busy sites.

The city went beyond that. Both trash and recycle cans were increased along with a contract with a cleanup service to pick up liter in the afternoons. Several "hot spots" were identified.

They have been placed from the Bird Refuge - East Beach area up to the Hope Ranch lookout above Hendry's Beach.

