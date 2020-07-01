Santa Maria continues to raise 2020 Census rates despite delays due to COVID-19

Health



SANTA MARIA, Calif. - With about 4 in 10 households having yet to respond to the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau announced it is on track to conduct multiple follow-up activities aimed at ensuring a complete and accurate count.

Visits to neighborhoods by enumerators in Santa Maria have been pushed back to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City is continuing a comprehensive campaign in English and Spanish throughout the community.

The U.S. Census Bureau will send postcards to households between July 22 and July 28 that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.