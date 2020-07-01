Impacts from regional beach closures expected in Santa Barbara County

Health

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The closure of beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties this 4th of July weekend will put a strain on Santa Barbara County beaches that remain open during the coronavirus crisis.

In prior closures nearby, thousands of people came to Santa Barbara County where the beaches were not off limits, and parking was only restricted in some areas.

It's a highly charge debate between those who favor beach closures as a logical extension of the decisions made in nearby counties, and those who say the open space is healthy.

OUTCRY OF OPINIONS

There's a wide range of suggestions coming from the public via email, social media and in public comment periods to the Santa Barbara City Council.

Some include:

Checking identifications and only allowing local residents

Barricading the beaches and closing them off

Closing the beaches along with the nearby parks and trails

Restricting beach use to just exercise

Discouraging gatherings by banning barbecues and picnic table reservations

Enforcing time limit parking

Adding more foot patrols to encourage people to wear a mask and maintain a personal distance

Schedule the Sheriff's dept. mounted patrol all weekend

Increasing more signage about the restrictions and mask requirements

In recent weeks illegal fireworks have been upsetting residents in many communities including last night in West Downtown Santa Barbara where police reported to a fight over fireworks.

There will be more outreach including community information tents in downtown Santa Barbara to help people with any COVID-19 questions or issues with the local rules.

Carpinteria is closing two blocks in downtown to have outside seating as a way to provide more spacing at restaurants.

There is also a welcoming banner sign in downtown for anyone visiting but it is followed by an electronic sign board with the COVID-19 rules.

In all Central Coast communities the issue of closing beaches, streets and parks is a balance between keeping the economy alive and aggressively controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

