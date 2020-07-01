Santa Maria mask signs aimed to limit spread of COVID-19 vandalized

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Jose Garcilazo wears a mask when he goes out in public.

He was alarmed when he discovered several the city signs were vandalized.

"It’s terrible. I mean everybody has their own way of like expressing how they feel but I feel like the city put them up so that people can be safe," said Garcilazo.

That’s why the city put all fifteen mask signs around town to help encourage safe practices during the Coronavirus pandemic.

But this week at least five of them have been defaced by graffiti.

"Someone or some people spread the word 'no' on some of the signs indicating they’re their disagreement with the message that’s widespread to wear face covering," said Mark van de Kamp with the City of Santa Maria.

City leaders say the signs are part of the education effort to limit the spread of Covid-19.

"Santa Maria has well over 1000 confirmed cases so far. The numbers are going up by dozens every day," said van de Kamp.

One of the signs that was vandalized was on Broadway and Stowell Road.

The city says wearing a mask is paramount for your health and safety even though it may not be comfortable for some.

"Think about the people in the grocery stores. They’re wearing them for the whole shift. Our first responders have to wear them. All of us should be wearing them," said van de Kamp.

It’s a global thing going on. And I hope everybody wears them," said Garcilazo.

The vandalized signs have since been cleaned up.