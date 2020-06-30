Wheels in motion for one 4th of July parade that won’t be parked by the virus

Health

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Montecito 4th of July parade festivities are not going to be stopped by the coronavirus.

Organizers have made changes, broadened the route and are ready to roll.

It will be a car parade known as the Village 4th Road Show. It will travel throughout the Montecito community starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The normal 4th of July parade is a tiny route, mostly on foot from Upper Manning Park to Lower Manning Park on San Ysidro Rd.

This year, the route will go for several miles and include Mountain Drive, Ashley Rd., Channel Drive, Coast Village Rd. and San Ysidro along with many other streets.

Organizers are encouraging physical distancing for anyone who is stopping to view, or participating. Masks are encouraged as a health and safety protocol.

All other 4th of July events in the area have been canceled including the fireworks show at West Beach in Santa Barbara, the downtown Santa Barbara parade, the Carpinteria Independence Day Parade, Rods and Roses, the All-American Patriotic West Beach 4th of July show and the Goleta Fireworks show.

The event is being coordinated by the Montecito Association.

The parade will start and end at the Montecito Union School.

Watch for more information tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(more details and video will be added here later today)