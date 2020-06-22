Santa Barbara hits record high new COVID-19 cases filling up local hospitals

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County is starting the 16th week of the COVID-19 health emergency response. According to Santa Barbara County Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard, Week 14 saw the City of Santa Barbara set their record for most COVID-19 confirmed 22. Last week, Week 15, Santa Barbara smashed the previous record with 54 new confirmed cases.

Last week, Santa Barbara Public Health officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg, said our local hospital are filling up and reaching capacity. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors even paused the next phase of the reopening due to the increase in numbers.