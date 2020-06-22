Doctors respond to rising number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Maria

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Maria.

This marked the highest number of cases in the county with Santa Barbara coming in second with 11 cases.

Doctors with the Marian Regional Medical Center will share their response to the increased number of COVID-19 cases.

They will also touch on measures the community needs to continue taking to protect themselves.

