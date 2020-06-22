Skip to Content
today at 11:01 am
Doctors respond to rising number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Maria

coronavirus covid generic cdc
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Maria.

This marked the highest number of cases in the county with Santa Barbara coming in second with 11 cases.

Doctors with the Marian Regional Medical Center will share their response to the increased number of  COVID-19 cases.

They will also touch on measures the community needs to continue taking to protect themselves.

Find out what you need to know in order to stay safe and healthy as the pandemic continues at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martelotti is a reporter at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

