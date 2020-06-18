Skip to Content
Oasis Senior Center: Seniors struggle with mental health during COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - 1,700 seniors depend on activities at the Oasis Senior Center for their well being every day.

Due to Covid-19 health orders the center has dramatically scaled back on activities.

Staff say seniors are now struggling with mental health including depression and anxiety.

Find out how the center is working to ensure the safety of its members as well as how their helping them during this difficult time at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martelotti is a reporter at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

