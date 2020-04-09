Santa Maria Area Transit provides free service due to coronavirus pandemic

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This week the Santa Maria Area Transit known as SMAT is providing free fares due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after Santa Maria received $12,320,580 in federal funds for transit authorities.

SMAT is also expanding its services from five days to seven days per week.

Mark van de Kamp with the City of Santa Maria says while ridership has dropped by 70 percent, many community members still depend on the transit service to get to work.

Riders currently using SMAT also rely on the service to get essential needs at the grocery store or pharmacy.