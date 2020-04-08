Santa Maria Fire Department: People gathering to watch accidents despite social distancing order

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Fire Department continues to see people getting together in groups despite the social distancing order.

The department is also getting high call volumes from people complaining about others congregating throughout the city.

When fire crews go out to accidents, they say they’re seeing people coming out of their homes getting closer together to watch what’s happening outside.

Chief Anthony Clayburg with the fire department wants to remind everyone not to gather in groups even when you see an accident happening.

"We want to reduce that we want to make sure people keep their distance stay at home and only leave for essential needs anything we can do to reduce the spread," said Clayburg.

Clayburg adds that the more people break the social distancing order the longer this pandemic will likely continue.

