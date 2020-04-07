Family-owned winery sees spike in shipping sales during coronavirus outbreak

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local wineries are seeing an uptick in alcohol sales since the coronavirus outbreak.

But they’re also struggling.

Foxen Winery managers say shipping sales are up 50 percent.

90 percent have been orders made online.

10 percent are orders from call-ins.

But sales to distributors are almost gone.

Distributors make up 40 percent of their business.

