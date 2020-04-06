Local 7-Eleven hangs giant plastic sheets to protect customers

Health

ORCUTT, Calif. - A long-time family-owned store is taking extra steps to improve the health and safety of its customers and workers.

Owners of the 7-Eleven store known for helping those in need throughout the community decided to hang giant plastic sheets inside the building.

The plastic sheets surround the cash register area so the workers can still serve customers while also maintaining social distancing.

Customers say they are pleased that the store is keeping its doors open during the coronavirus spread so they can get their essential snacks.

"With the virus thing I would say this seven eleven here keeps us safe and are taking precautions for when we come to get snacks i know the owners and they know what they're doing and they now how to take care of it," said customer Kyle McCleod.

Store owners say several other business owners have visited the store asking how to put up the plastic sheets to improve the health and safety at their businesses.