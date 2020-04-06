Cottage Health provides a COVID-19 breakdown for their hospitals

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cottage Health provided an update on the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in their hospitals, as well as how many beds and ventilators they still have available.

At this time, Cottage said it is caring for 132 patients and still has 241 beds available.

Of these 132 patients, 11 are on ventilators. 49 ventilators still remain available including adult, pediatric and neonatal ventilators.

Of the 132 patients, 18 are in isolation for COVID-19 symptoms while 12 are confirmed positive for the virus. And of the 18 in isolation, 8 patients are in critical care.

In regards to surge planning, the hospital said it has found enough space to add another 270 acute care beds.

Cottage said it has collected a total of 1,275 COVID-19 test samples: 95 resulted in positive, 1,123 resulted in negative and 57 are pending

In addition, Cottage Health has increased its capacity for telemedicine in its hospitals and clinics. Cottage CareNow virtual health is available to the community at cottagehealth.org/carenow.

All Cottage Health hospitals, including Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, are open and available to community members who need care.

The Supply Donation Drop-Off Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is continuing to accept supplies in the hospital parking lot every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community members in the Santa Ynez Valley area can contact June Martin to arrange for the pick-up of supply donations to be sent to the Goleta collection center. June can be contacted at j2martin@sbch.org or (805) 691-9509.