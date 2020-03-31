Whole Foods remains open during employee job action

Health



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Whole Foods Market on State St. in Santa Barbara remained open, as employees in the chain urged a job action due to coronavirus concerns.



A petition called for a "sick-out" was sent to employees from the Whole Worker’s National Organizing Committee.



Amazon is the parent company of Whole Foods.



Workers are asking for health care coverage for part-time employees and seasonal workers along with hazard pay during the virus crisis.



Outside of the Whole Foods in Santa Barbara, customers were kept in a line with a shopping cart between them as part of social distancing. About 10 customers were waiting to get inside around 11 a.m.



Some Instacart workers also walked off the job this week with similar demands.

For more information go to: coworker.org.