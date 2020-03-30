Dignity Health sponsors additional Central Coast blood drives with Vitalant

Health

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - If you don't happen to have mask-sewing skills or the money to buy equipment for those in need, there is one way everyone can help give back to the community during this pandemic.

Dignity Health said that the coronavirus has impacted the blood supply available for patients across the Central Coast.

To combat this drop, Vitalant is hosting multiple blood drives around the San Luis Obispo County and Santa Maria area.

With the support of Dignity Health, Vitalant will be sending a "blood mobile" to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Center and French Hospital Medical Center.

Due to an impressive response from the community, Vitalant has added the following dates to their blood drives:

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital

Monday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Will Medical Center Parking Lot.

Marian Regional Medical Center

Wednesday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Outpatient Parking Lot.

French Hospital Medical Center

Thursday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnson Street entrance of the Side Parking Lot.

Vitalant assures the community that accommodations are being made to ensure social distancing while donating.

If you can't make it out to one of these blood drives, you can go to one of Vitalant's nearly 125 donation locations across the country.

To sign up to give blood, got to www.blood4life.org.

For more information about the drives, you can call Lisa Abeloe at (805) 739-3984, Flora Washburn at (805) 739-3132 or Debby Goodman at (805) 473-7600.