SLO County restricts visitors to hospitals, senior residence facilities

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer issued a public order today that restricts visitors and other non-essential personnel from some healthcare facilities.

The order is being done to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Effective today, restricted visitors will not be allowed access to hospitals and other certain types of licensed residential facilities, including skilled nursing facilities and adult residential facilities.

The restrictions do have some limited exceptions, including the allowance of a designated visitor for women in active labor, a pediatric patient or patients that are near end of life.

"We know people will want to visit their loved ones in the hospital or nursing home, but we all must take these necessary steps now to save lives in the days and weeks to come," said Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

According to a county release, visitors and non-essential personnel are employees, contractors, or members of the public who do not perform treatment, maintenance, support or administrative tasks that are deemed necessary to the healthcare mission of the hospital or residential facility.

The release said people that violate the order are subject to a misdemeanor, that could include fine, imprisonment or both.

For more information on the order or any other COVID-19 releated information, visit ReadySLO.org