Showers of Blessings outreach helps those without homes stay clean during the crisis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After several sites were shut down, Showers of Blessings has been able to relocate, temporarily to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.



It is a one day effort for now.



Those pulling up in their cars, where they have been living, can get freshened up.



Mike Lopez said he sleeps in his car and has used the service before but has not seen it lately. "Yes I have a long time ago. They were doing it at the churches."



It's been tough for those who are trying to make ends meet and have only their car as their home.

"Yes it is, I haven't showered in weeks and it is going to be real good, good blessing," said Lopez.

This new site is helping but the organization will continue to do outreach to those who have room for their portable service.



"We have had four sites downtown that have had to shut down," said Ralph. "We have three sites in Goleta and Isla Vista.We are searching right now for a couple of replacement sites, in downtown we need sites."



The limit on a showers is 10 minutes.

After that there is a full, complete sanitation before the next person gets in.



"You have to rush that is true," said Lopez who had his shirt and socks off outside in order to get started inside much faster.

Ken Ralph with Showers of Blessings says the non-profit has moved quickly to try and find sites that are approved during the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis.

The Earl Warren offers "a one time shot," for now. "We are hoping that we can come back here on a weekly basis but we are not sure that we can. And a lot of the people who came here today drove their cars."



Our Lady of Sorrows and Our Lady of Guadalupe have been good sites in the past, "but the Archdiocese of Los Angeles have told the Catholic churches to discontinue the effort for now," said Ralph.



"A lot of people who are here today drove their cars from the safe parking program. Others came on the free MTD bus," he said.







