Cottage Hospital drop-off center opening today for medical supplies

GOLETA, Calif. - A new drop-off center for medical supplies is opening today at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. a parking lot next to the hospital will be turned into a donation site for community members, businesses and organizations to bring by extra personal protective equipment, known as PPE. The lot will serve this purpose as long as the COVID-19 situation calls for it.

Only certain medical supplies will be accepted. They all must be in original, unopened packaging.

Supplies being accepted include:

Faces shields – single use or non-disposable

Eye shields - single use or non-disposable

Isolation Gowns or Standard level 3 gowns

N95 Masks

N99 Masks

Standard Procedure Masks

Re-usable P100 / N95 Respirators and cartridges/filters

Respirator Hoods or Hazmat Hoods

Sewn cloth masks WILL be accepted.

Cottage Hospital has been managing and conserving supplies but with the global demand for P.P.E. growing, help from the public or private sector is appreciated. Cottage anticipates supply challenges in the coming week.

Donations can be made at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, 351 South Patterson Ave., Goleta, CA.