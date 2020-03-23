Ventura County requests medical supplies for first responders and hospitals

Health

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The County of Ventura is encouraging the public, businesses and organizations to donate new and unused personal protective equipment to be given to health care providers, health care facilities and first responders responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are facing an unprecedented public health emergency, and the increasing demands of our health care system is contributing to shortages in personal protective supplies,” said County CEO Mike Powers. “This generous community is already responding and making a difference we just want to keep that momentum going. We are already getting so many donations from individuals, schools and businesses. Protecting and supporting the needs of our health care workers and first responders is critical to safeguarding the health of our community during this crisis. We are urging the community to make donations of personal protective gear so that we can protect the health and vitality of our frontline first responders.”

The following items are requested:

Surgical Masks

N95 Masks

Procedure Masks

Isolation Gowns

Medical Goggles

Dacron Culture Swabs

Tyvek Suits

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin’s office and the Ventura County Community Foundation will be drop-off locations for the Ventura County Office of Emergency Services.

“During these difficult times we need to come together as a community to meet our most urgent needs,” said Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin. “My office is completely focused and determined to do all we can to support our medical professionals as they fight this dangerous virus.”

Drop-offs can be made at the following locations:

Ventura County Community Foundation - 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd, Camarillo

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin - 2301 E. Daily Drive, Suite 200, Camarillo OR 230 West 7th Street, Suite B, Oxnard. Both locations accept supplies from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All supplies collected from donations will be distributed to local hospitals, first responders and essential medical facilities.

For questions about donations and needed supplies, you can email ashley.bautista@ventura.org.