MarBorg Industries adapts approach to COVID-19 pandemic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As restaurants, businesses and shops have begun to close as a result of the statewide shelter-at-home order, local commercial garbage collection company MarBorg Industries has noticed a complete change.

“The routes have definitely decreased on the commercial side of it,” MarBorg Industries president Brian Borgatello said. “We’re taking a very large hit on that.”

“As the commercial side of this starts to slow down, those volumes will decrease,” MarBorg Industries risk and safety manager Alan Coulter said. “I would anticipate the residential side going up with a lot of people sitting at home now.”

In order to keep its 330 employees safe from the spread of the coronavirus, MarBorg has adjusted many of its procedures.

One significant change has been mandating social distancing between employees on site.

“We are handling it a lot differently, as our employees are keeping an eight to ten-foot distance from one another,” Borgatello said. “We’re using masks and gloves to keep our employees safe.”,

Each week, employees are given a new pair of gloves and N95 masks.

However, MarBorg managers are now asking their staff to do their best to conserve these highly sought after materials.

“We’re asking that they take care of them a little bit better,” Coulter said. “That they’re not disposing of them on a daily basis.”

“If they’re comfortable using them beyond a week and they’re clean, keep using them,” Borgatello said. “You’re going to help out not only us but the whole community.”

During a time of crisis in which many jobs have been lost, Borgatello is thankful that MarBorg has been deemed an essential service by the government.

"For myself and the whole company and all employees that we have a place to come to work. We're very fortunate, there's a lot of people that aren't very fortunate that are just sitting home and have lost their jobs and aren't working at all."

As they navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, the garbage collection company remains focused on helping keep the community clean while also prioritizing the wellbeing of their employees and customers.

“We feel very confident and safe that their exposure is very limited,” Coulter concluded.

While all of MarBorg’s services are subject to change during these uncertain times, adjustments will be communicated immediately on their website.