A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Almost two months later, the country has more than 13,479 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At least 195 people have died, including 74 in Washington state, 32 in New York and 19 in California.

West Virginia reported its first case Tuesday, becoming the 50th state to have one. New York now has more than 5,200 cases, more than three times as many as any other state. As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The people in the US who have tested positive include 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Answers to some of your top coronavirus questions, every day

Live updates

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 78

Alaska: 9

Arizona: 44

Arkansas: 62

California: 995 (including 19 deaths)

Colorado: 277 (including two deaths)

Connecticut: 159 (including two deaths)

Delaware: 30

District of Columbia: 39

Florida: 426 (including eight deaths)

Georgia: 287 (including 10 deaths)

Hawaii: 16

Idaho: 23

Illinois: 422 (including four deaths)

Indiana: 56 (including two deaths)

Iowa: 44

Kansas: 34 (including one death)

Kentucky: 47 (including two deaths)

Louisiana: 392 (including 10 deaths)

Maine: 52

Maryland: 107 (including one death)

Massachusetts: 328

Michigan: 334 (including one death)

Minnesota: 89

Mississippi: 50 (including one death)

Missouri: 28 (including one death)

Montana: 9

Nebraska: 32

Nevada: 84 (including one death)

New Hampshire: 44

New Jersey: 742 (including nine deaths)

New Mexico: 35

New York: 5,298 (including 32 deaths)

North Carolina: 96

North Dakota: 19

Ohio: 119

Oklahoma: 44 (including one death)

Oregon: 88 (including three deaths)

Pennsylvania: 185 (including one death)

Puerto Rico: 6

Rhode Island: 44

South Carolina: 81 (including one death)

South Dakota: 11 (including one death)

Tennessee: 154

Texas: 156 (including four deaths)

US Virgin Islands: 1

Utah: 63

Vermont: 22 (including two deaths)

Virginia: 94 (including two deaths)

Washington: 1,376 (including 74 deaths)

West Virginia: 5

Wisconsin: 155

Wyoming: 18

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of cases for Florida. That number has been corrected. On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article also has been updated with the correct number of cases for Wisconsin, Alabama and the correct number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; it is 46.