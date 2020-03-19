Santa Barbara Public Market offering food delivery amid pandemic

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Market closed it's doors recently due to enact social distancing for customers. Now, they are offering delivery for those customers.

As of Thursday, anyone can order from the tenants at the Public Market from 12p.m. to 3p.m. and from 5p.m. to 8p.m. by downloading an app called Restaurant Connection. It's free for Android devices or Apple devices.

Customers can order from all restaurants including a bottle of wine or beer, and only pay one order and delivery fee.

Customers can order via the app or online via the Restaurant Connection website and they can choose delivery or pick up.

If pickup is chosen, food will be distributed at the Victoria Street entrance of the Santa Barbara Public Market.