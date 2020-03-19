Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 9:38 pm

Santa Barbara County Fire adding more protective gear as coronavirus spreads

SB County Firefighters with new protective gear
KEYT Photo
To stay protected from the coronavirus, firefighters with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will wear new protective gear while responding to some calls.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters from Santa Barbara County Fire will be wearing new protective gear while responding to some medical calls as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

The gear includes protective eyewear, an N-95 mask and a Tyvek suit in order to protect firefighters and community members from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Firefighters will wear the protective gear when responding to patients with a fever, cough, travel history linked to a virus hotbed or recent contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus.

Coronavirus / Santa Barbara- S County / Santa Maria - North County

Ryan Fish

Ryan Fish is a reporter, sports anchor and forecaster at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply