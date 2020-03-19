Santa Barbara County Fire adding more protective gear as coronavirus spreads

Health

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters from Santa Barbara County Fire will be wearing new protective gear while responding to some medical calls as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

The gear includes protective eyewear, an N-95 mask and a Tyvek suit in order to protect firefighters and community members from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Firefighters will wear the protective gear when responding to patients with a fever, cough, travel history linked to a virus hotbed or recent contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus.