Organizers cancel California Strawberry Festival over coronavirus concerns

Health

OXNARD, Calif. - The 37th Annual California Strawberry has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.

It was originally planned for the weekend of May 16th at Strawberry Meadows of College Park in Oxnard.

Organizers said it was a necessary decision, "Our team will be reaching out to ticket holders, vendors, exhibitors, and sponsors with information regarding refunds.”

The California Strawberry Festival will return in 2021, on May 15 and 16.